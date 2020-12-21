News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.66
EUR
634.96
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenian Prosecutor General given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian Prosecutor General given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prosecutor General has been given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan.

One Armenia Party leader Artur Ghazinyan presented a report on the crime committed by the current Armenian authorities.

His remarks came during the meeting of the Homeland Salvation Movement.

Kazinyan recalled that on November 26, the party headed by him presented a report on high treason. On November 27, a reply was received stating that a criminal case had already been initiated, under the article on abuse of office by a number of officials from September 27 to November 9.

Artur Kazinyan said that on Saturday he was invited to the Special Investigation Service as a witness in a criminal case. As Kazinyan noted, the facts presented make it possible to assert that there was high treason of a historical scale and indicated the circle of persons headed by Nikol Pashinyan who should be immediately interrogated and isolated in order to prevent further crime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
In what criminal case is Armenia’s Goris mayor detained?
The Investigative Committee presented details…
 Mayor of Armenia's Goris Arush Arushanyan at Investigative Committee, human rights activists standing outside (LIVE)
To note, Arush Arushanyan had...
 Armenia Ombudsman: Citizens' call to threaten or use violence against pastor in Sisian is absolutely inadmissible
A little while ago, I talked to...
 Armenia’s Syunik residents keep Yerevan-Goris road closed (PHOTOS)
Until the mayor of Goris town is released from custody...
 Sisian church priest speaks on incident with PM Pashinyan: It was personal approach
I did not ask him to leave the church…
 Armenian epidemiologist to attend opposition Homeland Salvation Movement's rally tomorrow
Many medical workers are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos