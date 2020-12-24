Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

The bodies of another eight Armenian servicemen were found Wednesday during the search operations in the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Thursday morning.
"Search operations continue in Hadrut, Shushi, Jabrayil [regions], and the Zangelan area,” Tadevosyan added.
He noted that, the bodies of 1,069 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.