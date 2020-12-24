News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The bodies of another eight Armenian servicemen were found Wednesday during the search operations in the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Thursday morning.

"Search operations continue in Hadrut, Shushi, Jabrayil [regions], and the Zangelan area,” Tadevosyan added.

He noted that, the bodies of 1,069 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?
PM Pashinyan presented the respective measures…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province
As per the PM, this is necessary from the point of view of ensuring the security of both Syunik and Armenia…
 Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately
In order to speed up the identification process, the Ministry of Health has acquired the second respective equipment, which is on the way…
 Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification
And on the situation in the border areas…
 More than 480 Armenian refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day
The traveling of the buses carrying them escorted by the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the military police…
 Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to him, in regard to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos