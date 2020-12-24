News
Armenia village head: Azerbaijanis are in Shurnukh, they are standing in front of 12 houses
Armenia village head: Azerbaijanis are in Shurnukh, they are standing in front of 12 houses
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijanis are currently in Shurnukh village; demarcation works are being carried out. Armenia’s Shurnukh village mayor Hakob Arshakyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"They came about 20 minutes ago, they are in front of 12 houses—on the highway; they are measuring. It’s them, the Russians, our border guards," Arshakyan said, noting that the new Armenian-Azerbaijani border had not been finalized at this sector yet.

It should be noted that in case of drawing this new border by GPS and the motorway, this village will be divided into two parts, and 12 of its houses will pass to the Azerbaijani side.

Earlier, the Shurnukh village mayor had stated that they would fight in every way to keep the village completely Armenian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
