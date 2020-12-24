Matviyenko: Determination of status of Nagorno-Karabakh requires further negotiations

Russia has hopes for international efforts to determine the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told reporters today, RIA Novosti reported.

“Determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh requires further negotiations. Unquestionably, Russia hopes the OSCE, the President of France, the US President and other states involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict make efforts. The important thing is that the territories that belonged to Azerbaijan and were stated in international documents have been returned. This goes to show the major role that Russia played,” Matviyenko said, adding that Russia hasn’t allowed further escalation and more casualties.

“Today, Russian peacekeepers are the ones observing the agreement in the conflict zone and not allowing violation of the conditions and return to the armed conflict. They are contributing to the establishment of peace,” Matviyenko added.