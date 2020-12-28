Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

YEREVAN. – A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on the resumption of battles between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen near Togh village in the Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh); there are also reports of casualties and wounded on both sides. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia noted this in a statement.
"Let us remind that Togh village is under the full control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.
The Artsakh DA [Defense Army] strictly observes the ceasefire regime, no [Armenian military] unit has taken part in any operation in the area; moreover, no unusual incident has been recorded in connection with the Artsakh DA units.
Nevertheless, the Armenian side is trying to find out additional information, not ruling out the possibility that we are dealing with an Azerbaijani information provocation," the statement also reads.