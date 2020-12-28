News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, according to the WarGonzo program sources close to the president's staff.

As per our information, the conversation took place at the beginning of last week. The Russian President and the former President of Armenia discussed the current situation in the region, security issues, as well as the political situation in Yerevan. The economic situation in Armenia was discussed separately. The conversation lasted about an hour.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
168.am: It is known what Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia’s Putin discussed during their phone talk
They discussed a wide range of issues related to…
 Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation
The press service of the Embassy of...
 Armenia among top three countries that love Russia the most
Among other countries with...
 Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister
Zinichev provided details about...
 Armenia Military Prosecutor meets with Russian counterpart and head of investigation department
During the meeting, the interlocutors...
 Students of Armenia's top universities to receive Moscow mayor's scholarship
The scholarship is granted to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos