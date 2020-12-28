WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, according to the WarGonzo program sources close to the president's staff.
As per our information, the conversation took place at the beginning of last week. The Russian President and the former President of Armenia discussed the current situation in the region, security issues, as well as the political situation in Yerevan. The economic situation in Armenia was discussed separately. The conversation lasted about an hour.