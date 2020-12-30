Armenia MP leaves majority faction in legislature

MP Anna Grigoryan has left the majority My Step faction, but she will not give up her parliamentary seat; Grigoryan informed about this on Facebook.
"Dear compatriots, I have decided to take the [parliamentary] mandate given to me—leaving the My Step faction at the same time. At this difficult and historic moment for our country, I consider it my duty to make the just demands of the people heard—without being constrained before any political force. I am taking my mandate as an independent, non-partisan MP—for the benefit of Syunik [Province], for the benefit of Vayots Dzor [Province], for the benefit of Armenia," Anna Grigoryan wrote.