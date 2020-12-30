News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged
Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is continuing its investigation of the criminal case opened against former high-ranking police officer Sayat Shirinyan for making a social media post containing public calls for committing violence, the Committee informed.

And based on the evidence obtained, he has been charged under the Criminal Code article on making public calls for committing violence, and publicly justifying or propagating violence.

A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been chosen as a pretrial measure against Shirinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charges brought against Armenia media company co-founder
The Investigative Committee informed…
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s 26 employees join demand for PM Pashinyan’s resignation
The November 25 respective statement of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences…
 ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue
Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement marched...
 Armenian opposition's march is over
Manukyan stated that most...
 Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon
The authorities insist that the opposition has...
 Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos