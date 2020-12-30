Armenia Police former high-ranking officer is charged

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is continuing its investigation of the criminal case opened against former high-ranking police officer Sayat Shirinyan for making a social media post containing public calls for committing violence, the Committee informed.
And based on the evidence obtained, he has been charged under the Criminal Code article on making public calls for committing violence, and publicly justifying or propagating violence.
A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been chosen as a pretrial measure against Shirinyan.