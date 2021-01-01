News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Kazakhstan takes over presidency of Eurasian Economic Union
Kazakhstan takes over presidency of Eurasian Economic Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will pass from Belarus to Kazakhstan starting from January 1, 2021.

As President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared earlier, te priorities of Kazakhstan will be, inter alia, full implementation of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, elimination of obstacles and development of mutually beneficial cooperative and international cooperation, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.

The Eurasian Economic Union was established in 2015 as an international organization that ensures the free movement of goods, services, capital and the workforce, as well as implementation of a coordinated economic policy. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani calls for closer engagement with Eurasian Economic Union
The free trade zone is expected to operate for four years...
 Zakharova says ban on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan has no political subtext
The diplomat stated that Russia had...
 Belarus PM expresses hope that communication within EEU will be gradually restored
Armenia is also a member in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Economy minister: Armenian goods to be transferred to EEU member states more quickly via Upper Lars checkpoint
The minister added that this...
 EEC Board approves granting of observer status of EEU to Cuba
Earlier, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council...
 Armenia Finance Ministry: Special conditions to apply to all types of goods imported from EEU until list approval
The deputy finance minister added...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos