Kazakhstan takes over presidency of Eurasian Economic Union

The presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will pass from Belarus to Kazakhstan starting from January 1, 2021.
As President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared earlier, te priorities of Kazakhstan will be, inter alia, full implementation of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, elimination of obstacles and development of mutually beneficial cooperative and international cooperation, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.
The Eurasian Economic Union was established in 2015 as an international organization that ensures the free movement of goods, services, capital and the workforce, as well as implementation of a coordinated economic policy. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.