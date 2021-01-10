Putin, Macron discuss upcoming trilateral meeting of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the upcoming trilateral meeting on Karabakh in Moscow, Kremlin reported.
As part of the coordination of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with Emmanuel Macron. The sides discussed some issues related to the upcoming trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow scheduled for January 11.
The French President expressed support for Russia's efforts to promote the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The importance of urgent humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the clashes was emphasized, including through specialized international organizations.