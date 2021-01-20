The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus has expressed its gratitude to the municipal authorities of Paphos city for their decision to rename Talaat Pasha Street.
“Acknowledging the seriousness of its responsibility before present and future generations, the Paphos City Council unanimously decided to remove Talaat Pasha's name from the city street and by a majority vote renamed it ‘Justice Street,’ thus wishing to convince the local and international community that people who committed [Armenian] genocide have no place in the bright pages of history. We express our gratitude to the Mayor of Paphos, Phedon Phedonos, for restoring justice without hesitation," reads the Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus.