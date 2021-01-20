News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Iran FM to visit Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss Karabakh issue
Iran FM to visit Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Mehr reported.

“I plan to visit the Caucasus and Russia. I usually don’t announce visits, but I believe the dates of the visits to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Georgia have already been determined. We will also hold talks with Turkey. Last evening, I had a good telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu,” he said.

“I plan to visit those countries to support the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to establish peace and stability in the region,” Zarif added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan president’s provocative statements don’t contribute to establishment of regional peace
Aivazian noted that, "Mr. Aliyev's statements are contradictory"…
 Russia deputy FM discusses Karabakh with Austria envoy
There was a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the CIS region...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Delimitation of border with Azerbaijan to begin soon in Syunik Province
According to Avinyan, the borderline sectors...
 Armenia MOD: Stable operative situation maintained along entire border with Azerbaijan
No incidents were reported…
 Deputy PM: De-blockage of transport communication may become guarantee for Armenia's national security
Grigoryan also acknowledged the...
 Armenian FM: Return of POWs is a priority issue for Armenia
According to the minister, this tragedy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos