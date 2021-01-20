Iran FM to visit Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss Karabakh issue

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Mehr reported.
“I plan to visit the Caucasus and Russia. I usually don’t announce visits, but I believe the dates of the visits to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Georgia have already been determined. We will also hold talks with Turkey. Last evening, I had a good telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu,” he said.
“I plan to visit those countries to support the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to establish peace and stability in the region,” Zarif added.