Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated

YEREVAN. – At 6:24am on Friday, the national crisis management center received a call informing that a fire had broken out on the third floor of "Heratsi" Hospital Complex No. 1 in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It turned out, however, that the fire had broke out in a hospital room on the 2nd floor of this medical center.
The fire was put out at 6:43.
But two mattresses and two cupboards were partially burnt.
Also, a patient and a doctor had sustained burns.
Eleven patients were evacuated.