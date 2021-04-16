News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated
Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 6:24am on Friday, the national crisis management center received a call informing that a fire had broken out on the third floor of "Heratsi" Hospital Complex No. 1 in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It turned out, however, that the fire had broke out in a hospital room on the 2nd floor of this medical center.

The fire was put out at 6:43.

But two mattresses and two cupboards were partially burnt.

Also, a patient and a doctor had sustained burns.

Eleven patients were evacuated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged
In relation to him, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of recognizance not to leave the place...
 Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village
Police are preparing a report on this incident…
 Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?
According to the initial theory, a patient was smoking…
 Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
He added that an investigation was launched into the fact...
 8 people die in Indianapolis shooting
Several more people were injured and hospitalized...
 Karabakh ex-Security Council secretary causes AMD 100,000,000 damage to state, criminal case instituted
The particular article of the Criminal Code of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos