961 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 961 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 207,103 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,835 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 969 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,075, the total respective number so far is 186,200, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,099—which is a drop by 137 in one day.

And 5,870 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 926,293 such tests have been performed to date.