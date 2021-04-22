News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Wall Street Journal: Biden intends to recognize Armenian Genocide
Wall Street Journal: Biden intends to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

President Joe Biden is poised to formally declare that the massacres of Armenians in the early 20th century constituted genocide, US officials said, a rare step that would further inflame ties with Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden is expected to describe as genocide the deportation, starvation, and massacres of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks beginning in 1915, the officials said.

The language would come as part of an annual statement coinciding with a day of remembrance on Saturday. Officials added no final decisions or briefings have taken place and that Biden could opt to issue the symbolic statement without describing the killings as genocide, as have other presidents.

The Turkish embassy in Washington has not yet commented on the matter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NGO asks Georgia president to recognize Armenian Genocide
The "Javakheti Diaspora of Russia" NGO…
 Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday
"Saturday is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 US lawmakers urge Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
To break the shameful silence and speak the truth in this matter…
 In LA April is declared as Armenian History Month
"Our Board unanimously approved two motions I brought forward today in support of our Armenian communities...
 Political scientist: There are 2 versions of Armenian Genocide anniversary message on Biden's desk
No [US] president has ever been so close to the recognition of the Genocide…
 Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide (VIDEO)
In the video, he and several Italian Armenians talk about April 24…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos