Spain detains man who infected 22 people with COVID-19

A man who has infected 22 people with COVID-19 has been detained in Spain, RIA Novosti reported, and charged with causing harm to his health.
The investigation began in January after a hotbed of infection was identified in Manacor, Balearic Islands. A few days earlier, one of the employees of the institution began to show signs of illness, while, despite the persuasion of colleagues, he refused to go home.
In the evening, the man passed the PCR analysis, however, without waiting for the results, the next day he went back to work and even visited the gym.
He again refused to listen to the requests of his colleagues to go home, while, according to them, the man had a temperature of 40, and when he coughs, he lowers the mask and says that he will infect everyone, the police claim, citing witnesses.
By the end of the day, the results of the test passed the day before became known - the COVID-19 was confirmed. After that, a check began on all colleagues and visitors to the gym and their families - 22 people fell ill, including three infants.