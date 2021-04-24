Russia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Pavel Shperov, a member of the Russian State Duma, and Tatiana Kusaiko and Yuri Arkharov, members of the Russian Federation Council, accompanied by MP Aleksey Sandikov of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.
The Russian parliamentarians laid flowers at the eternal flame commemorating the victims of this genocide, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Russian lawmakers visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, toured its exhibits documenting the Genocide, and made a note in its book of honored guests.
Tatiana Kusaiko stated that she agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he considers the killing of Armenians a personal pain of Russia. "The visit to the [genocide] museum left a deep impression on me (...). I realized how important friendship and peace are for the whole world so that such a crime against humanity is not repeated. What happened to Armenians is a very difficult lesson that we must overcome and learn from," she said.
Separately, the Russian parliamentarians attended—at the Yerevan city—the official opening of the exhibition, entitled "Heritage in danger: Artsakh."