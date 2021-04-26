News
Monday
April 26
News
Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh issue
Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh issue
Region:World News, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Presidents of the Russian Federation and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron held phone talks during which they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

“The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed. With satisfaction, I record the fact that the situation remains calm, and the coordinated efforts for implementation of the statements on Nagorno-Karabakh by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 continue.

A mutual agreement on coordination over various factors for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was expressed, including an agreement with regard to the OSCE Minsk Group,” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
