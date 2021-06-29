News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan extorting testimonies against Russian peacekeepers from Armenian POWs
Azerbaijan extorting testimonies against Russian peacekeepers from Armenian POWs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is extorting testimonies against Russian peacekeepers from Armenian prisoners of war, and these ‘testimonies’ were made public during a sham trial against Armenian prisoners of war.

Alongside this, the Azerbaijani authorities disregard their direct commitments and are detaining prisoners of war and civilians. Azerbaijan is doing this to have additional leverages for repressing the Armenian side, that is, to demand mine maps or the pullout of troops or to present other demands. Now the Azerbaijani authorities have decided to use the Armenian captives for anti-Russian propaganda.

“On June 29, the court hearing over the case of 14 Armenian servicemen captured in December of last year continued in the Court of Heavy Crimes in Baku.

***

In particular, accused on trial Gevorg Asertyan said on 27 November 2020 his group was brought from the military registration office of Gyumri to Lachin in buses. In Lachin, Deputy Colonel Arsen Ghazaryan talked to the Russian peacekeepers, and the latter allowed the bus to pass without being checked, the accused on trial said.

***

Volodya Hakobyan, another member of the group, also said he had traveled from Gyumri to Lachin and the Russian peacekeepers had allowed them to enter. He reiterated the testimony of the serviceman before him, stating that he had only been at the military posts for a few days, after which he was ordered to come down and was captured. “We were 60 in number, and we surrendered by dropping our weapons,” he said.

***

Mkrtich Minasyan, another accused on trial, said the Russian peacekeepers were the ones who let them enter Lachin, and an Armenian officer had ordered them to seize posts in the mountains. Yuri Karapetyan and other accused on trial gave similar testimonies,” Turan reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened
According to him, the statements about...
 Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal
Due to the absence of answers to...
 Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless
The searches in Mataghis were...
 Richard Kauzlarich: If the conflict is over, why is there a need for Azerbaijan President to wear a military uniform?
In a speech addressed to the...
 Karabakh President receives relatives of servicemen declared missing in action during 44-day war
Harutyunyan emphasized that the...
 First plaque of photos of servicemen who fell in 44-day Karabakh war placed in Stepanakert
According to Armen Asryan, president of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos