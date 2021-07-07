News
Wednesday
July 07
News
Azerbaijan interested in cooperation with CSTO
Azerbaijan interested in cooperation with CSTO
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is showing an interest in cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Haqqin.az reports.

"On July 1, the CSTO PA [(Parliamentary Assembly)] meeting was held in Dushanbe. At the meeting, a decision was made to establish an institution of CSTO partner states. The corresponding proposal was submitted by the chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

A historic decision has been made. Volodin specifically noted that the partners will not have a decisive voice in the CSTO organizations, but will have the right to participate in the preparation of documents and the development of collective decisions. He stated that a number of countries are showing an interest in cooperation within the organization.

Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the Committee for [CIS Affairs,] Eurasian Integration [and Relations with Compatriots] of the State Duma, named the countries aspiring to the status of partner country. Among them, he mentioned Azerbaijan and Pakistan," the aforesaid Azerbaijani media wrote.

To note, Armenia is a member in the CSTO.
