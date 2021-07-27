News
Wednesday
July 28
News
There are reports that Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up (VIDEO)
There are reports that Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up (VIDEO)
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents, Culture

There are reports that the Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up, the TV channel of the Holy See of Cilicia reported.

“In this video, we see the Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor, before and now. According to special reports, the complex was destroyed with bombs that are located in the various parts of the complex.

The complex in Deir ez-Zor consisted of a church, a museum, a library, a special hall for assemblies and other adjacent sections.

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia will visit Deir ez-Zor as soon as the conditions allow for a visit.”

Հայերեն and Русский
