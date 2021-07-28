Armenian Defense Ministry: Agreement reached on resuming ceasefire

With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops, an agreement was reached on the resumption of the ceasefire regime on the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani troops in the northeastern direction.
At present, the above-mentioned agreement is basically being implemented, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.
"During the hostilities started as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, both sides used firearms and mortars. Moreover, grenade launcher fire was opened by units of the Armenian Armed Forces in response to the use of grenade launchers by the enemy. The line of contact has not changed, the border situation is under the control of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia," the statement added.