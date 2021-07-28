Ambassador: France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume political processes

France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume political processes, which must be fair and not be carried out through the use of force or any other influence, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte said at a press conference on the occasion of the completion of archaeological excavations in Erebuni.

According to him, at the moment, hostilities are taking place on the territory of Armenia, in Gegharkunik province.

"Naturally, our thoughts are with the fallen soldiers and their families. We also understand that all this is happening in the context of the deteriorating situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. These events are of concern in France, as they violate the ceasefire, which is causing the security situation on Armenia's borders to deteriorate.

In this context, France calls for the resumption of political processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but this process must be fair, and it must not be carried out under the influence of force or any other influence.

Naturally, within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, there are contacts between France, the United States and Russia, which, first of all, are aimed at helping us to stabilize the situation," the ambassador noted.