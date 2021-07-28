Escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan sparks UN's concerns

The growing escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border sparks concerns of the United Nations. This is what Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said during today’s briefing, TASS reports.

Haq added that the UN is following the reports on the tense situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including the latest incident with growing concern, and even though the UN is not capable of verifying the reports, it calls on both sides to show restraint and not take actions that may lead to escalation and to solve the current issues through dialogue.

On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the Armenian side has three soldiers killed and four injured.