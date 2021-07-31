Greece releases terrorist who killed a politician

Member of the crushed “November 17” terrorist organization Iraklis Kostaris, who was given a life sentencing and 23 years in prison for the murder of journalist and politician Pavlos Bakoyannis, has been released, TASS reports.
Kostaris, who joined the left-wing terrorist organization in 1987 and remained a member until it was crushed in 2002, was released on Thursday under several conditions that Greek presses fall short of stating.
The criminal was sentenced for a number of crimes, including the murder of Pavlos Bakoyannis, father of current Mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyannis in 1989.