Azerbaijan has announced the construction of a second road in the occupied city of Shushi.
As reported Azerbaijani presses, Deputy Head of the General Department of Exploitation and Renovation of Roads of the State Agency for Roads of Azerbaijan Hidayat Rustamov reported the construction of a second road in Shushi, adding that construction will end in 2024.
The road under I technical category will start from the 157th kilometer of the M-6 road (Hajighabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangezur). The road will be 81.6 kilometers long, and there will be 4-6 traffic lanes in different parts. Rustamov stated that a superfast regime will be ensured on the road thanks to the construction of bridges and tunnels.
Rustamov also announced the construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangelan-Aghbend area in the Azerbaijani part of the “Zangezur transport corridor”, which will ensure exit to Nakhchivan. Construction of the highway is planned to end in 2024 (length: 123.8 km, 4-6 traffic lanes).