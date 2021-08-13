9 residents of Armenia’s Armavir Province poisoned by drinking water, criminal case opened

Nine residents of Armavir Province of Armenia were poisoned by drinking water.
At 11:30pm on Wednesday, a call was received from the Armavir city hospital informing that nine residents of Khanjyan village of Armavir Province had sought medical help—with a diagnosis of intestinal infection of unknown etiology—, and stated that they had been poisoned by drinking water, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
A criminal case has been initiated on the incident.
Drinking water samples were taken from the homes of these persons, and forensic medical and forensic nutritional examinations were appointed.
An investigation is underway.