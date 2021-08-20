Pristina asks Azerbaijan to recognize Kosovo independence

Pristina has asked Azerbaijan to recognize Kosovo's independence. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made such a shocking statement during a visit to the Serbian city of Brus, Haqqin.az reported.
"I saw in Pristina the recent inquiries of the minister of defense, who was asking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and some other countries to recognize the independence of Kosovo. It is good that they informed us about this; T thank them," Vucic said, according to RTS television.
The Serbian president said that this conduct of Pristina was a violation of the Washington agreement, but at the same time it "binds the hands of Belgrade," which now "realizes in which direction to move."
The Washington agreement contains a provision according to which, until September 1, 2021, Pristina will not ask any more countries to recognize Kosovo's independence, and Belgrade will not lobby for the cancellation of the recognition of the separatist structure.
Azerbaijan unconditionally recognizes the territorial integrity of Serbia, with which Baku is linked with political and economic partnership ties, the newspaper writes.