Armenia parliament speaker to go on business trip to Vienna

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, has signed an order on sending a parliamentary delegation to the Austrian capital, Vienna.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed from the official website of the NA, a parliamentary delegation, led by Simonyan, will go on a business trip to Vienna, from September 6 to 9, to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, and the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism.
By another order of Alen Simonyan, from September 6 to 9, NA vice speaker Ruben Rubinyan will carry out the duties of the NA speaker.