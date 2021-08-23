News
Armenia serviceman charged with murder of 3 fellow soldiers
Armenia serviceman charged with murder of 3 fellow soldiers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A serviceman has been charged along the lines of the criminal case on the murder of three fellow soldiers who were found dead in the shelter of the combat position of a military unit of Armenia.

He has been charged with murder.

The press secretary of the Investigative Committee, Vardan Tadevosyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that this serviceman has been arrested by a court decision.

At around 1:30am on August 19, Privates Gor Sahakyan, Levon Harutyunyan and Murad Muradyan, conscripts of the aforesaid military unit, who were on combat duty at their military position, were found dead—and with gunshot wounds—in the shelter of the combat post of the aforementioned military unit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
