Newspaper: 2 former social security ministers’ party is Armenia PM Pashinyan's project?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to some information, the Country to Live party founded by former Ministers of Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan and Mesrop Arakelyan, the first convention of which took place last week, is [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's project.
The financial sponsors of the party are Diaspora Armenian businessmen Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan, as well as Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan.
Our sources inform that Pashinyan is preparing for the next snap [elections] from the very next day of the June 20 [parliamentary] elections, as he sees that the political crisis has not been resolved through these elections, and the future processes—[border] demarcation, delimitation, road corridor—can result in unpredictable developments and lead to new elections, so there is a need to prepare from today—by learning lessons from the previous elections, in particular, taking into account that none of the "daughter parties" met his expectations and did not enter the NA [(National Assembly)].
This explains the need to found a new project.