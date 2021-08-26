News
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers have just blocked road from Goris to Vorotan (PHOTOS)
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers have just blocked road from Goris to Vorotan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani armed servicemen have just blocked the road from Goris to Vorotan in Syunik Province of Armenia; it is the section depicted in the photo. This fact has been confirmed by alarming calls submitted to the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia and their inspections. The ombudsman of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Thursday wrote about this on Facebook.

“This is an interstate road that secures the normal movement of the civilian population of Armenia; it is directly connected with the normal life of people.

These criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen violate the right to free movement, and have completely disrupted people’s normal life.

Itself their presence on these roads is a violation of the right to life of people and their other internationally guaranteed fundamental rights.

After blocking the interstate road in the past of Davit Bek village of Kapan community (Shurnukh-Karmrakar part) by the Azerbaijani armed forces around 11 pm last night, the movement of people through this section has been also restricted,” Tatoyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
