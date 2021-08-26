News
Azerbaijan MOD confirms: Azeri soldier captured in Karabakh arrived there from Ganja city
Azerbaijan MOD confirms: Azeri soldier captured in Karabakh arrived there from Ganja city
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Jamil Babayev, a soldier in the urgent military service of the Azerbaijani army, voluntarily left the psychiatric ward of the Ganja city hospital, Haqqin.az reported, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

"A criminal case has been filed against Babayev, an investigation is underway. The Ministry of Defense states that, presumably, the Azeri soldier crossed into an area under the control of Russian peacekeepers," the source added.

Earlier it was reported that Jamil Babayev was detained in an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The aforesaid statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, however, raises questions rather than providing explanations.
