Soldier injured in Arstsakh

In Artsakh, a conscript soldier, Private Argishti Shakhnazaryan, received a gunshot woun, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense reported.
“Today, at about 15:20, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, violating the ceasefire, and began shelling at the combat positions of the NKR Defense Army located in the direction of the Tagavard settlement, as a result of which a conscript received a gunshot wound, Private Argishti Shakhnazaryan. The units of the Defense Army suppressed enemy fire,” the message says.