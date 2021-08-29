News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 29
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Soldier injured in Arstsakh
Soldier injured in Arstsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

In Artsakh, a conscript soldier, Private Argishti Shakhnazaryan, received a gunshot woun, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense reported.

“Today, at about 15:20, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, violating the ceasefire, and began shelling at the combat positions of the NKR Defense Army located in the direction of the Tagavard settlement, as a result of which a conscript received a gunshot wound, Private Argishti Shakhnazaryan. The units of the Defense Army suppressed enemy fire,” the message says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos