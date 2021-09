US embassy in Armenia has new deputy chief of mission

Pontifical delegation office of the Holy See starts operating in Yerevan

Armenia official on chances of reconciliation with Azerbaijan: That basis has always been, it exists today too

UN: humanitarian catastrophe looms for Afghanistan

Residents of Azerbaijan-occupied Kashatagh region of Artsakh protesting outside Armenia government building

Two new loan agreements are signed between ARMSWISSBANK and EBRD

Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died

UK allocates £500,000 for demining efforts in Artsakh

15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines thrown away in US since spring

Armenia government announces 3-month military training camps for reservists

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s case goes to court

Iran introduces 3-dimensional radar capable of registering up to 300 targets

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert memorial

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to Artsakh people: Guarantee of statehood preserving is your will to live on your land

MFA: Neither terror and threats, nor blockade, armed aggressions could break Artsakh people’s will

Taliban launch military operation against resistance in Panjshir

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

MFA: Armenia will consistently defend realization of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination

636 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Karabakh President: We have had achievements and losses

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: For me war was unequal because the strong fought against the weak, we were the strong

Artsakh Republic is 30 years old

Armenia President: We have no right any more to make mistakes in any issue of pan-Armenian agenda

107 people arrested in Spain during marijuana trafficking crackdown

Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide to make insidious amendments to Electoral Code

Newspaper: Why opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP Vahe Hakobyan met with Artsakh ex-president Bako Sahakyan?

World Health Organization monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

Talks between Biden and Zelenskyy kicked off at the White House

Google appeals EUR 500 million fines imposed by French regulators

Israeli FM: US plan to reopen consulate in Jerusalem is 'bad idea'

Armenian FM: There are no talks on delimitation and demarcation of borders

Armenian FM briefs his Iranian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal invasion

Digest: Armenian soldier killed at Ararat positions, Azerbaijan returns Karabakh citizen injured

Human rights activist: We have indisputable evidence of 80 more Armenian POWs being captured by Azerbaijan

Artsakh parliament holds special session dedicated to 30th anniversary of declaration of Karabakh independence

Azerbaijan prosecutor general complains about Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis throw burning wheels at several Gegharkunik Province villages

Caucasus Heritage Watch: Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Karabakh

Russia’s Lavrov: Armenia is our ally

Soldier, 39, killed after Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenia positions

Russia, Azerbaijan deputy FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh agreements

Armenia army General Staff chief meets with 3-month training camp reservists

Armenia health minister’s adviser appointed deputy head of UCLA Promise Armenian Institute

Prosecutor's Office: Numerous injuries found on Artsakh citizen returned by Azerbaijan

Artsakh President appoints new labor, social, migration affairs’ minister

Armenia national airline to be named ‘Fly Arna’

Armenia defense minister pays working visit to some military units

Pashinyan: I am convinced that Armenia-Uzbekistan mutual relations will further develop

615 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Moody's leaves Armenia sovereign rating unchanged

Russia peacekeepers ensure order, security in Karabakh on Knowledge Day

Psaki: US partners with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport

Artsakh to mark Independence Day anniversary for first time without Armenia top leadership attendance

President to Armenia students: Learn to overcome challenges, to pursue dreams without despair

Five missing after US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast

Armdaily.am: Armenia President reacts to recent events taking place in Syunik Province

Newspaper: Azerbaijan carrying out large-scale construction in Artsakh’s Shushi

Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile 'blacklist' of opposition MPs

Biden calls Afghanistan evacuation mission ‘extraordinary success’

Armenian Foreign Minister and CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Merkel says that Germany is trying to establish contact with Taliban

Digest: More on COVID-19 in Armenia, armed robbery takes place in Yerevan

Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs

Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated

Armenia’s Mirzoyan: We will respect Afghanistan people’s choice

Armenia FM: No negotiations on peace agreement with Azerbaijan underway

Eurasian Development Bank wants to become one of largest creditors of Armenia economy

Armenia Investigative Committee: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in Yerevan

Lavrov: In talks with Armenia FM we will separately discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Opposition MP: ‘Positive signals’ being exchanged with Turkey are new trap for Armenia

Armenia FM: Tense situation in region is consequence of Azerbaijan's destructive policy

ECtHR ruling: Ambassador to Sweden, Iceland to get compensation from Armenia government

Armenia, Russia FMs hold tete-a-tete meeting

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing not held

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan MOD aims to cover up their criminal acts against Armenia civilian population

Fallen soldier’s family stages protest outside Armenia government building

No electricity in court where Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case is heard

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair visits Azerbaijan

Armed robbery occurs at bank branch in Yerevan shopping mall

37,000 first-graders start school in Armenia

Armenia PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan President on Independence Day anniversary

Some 30,000 people evacuated in California due to wildfires

Russia peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for Nagorno-Karabakh children

Dead body of man, 37, with gunshot wound is found in car in Yerevan

Newspaper: Artsakh independence anniversary to be celebrated without Armenia top leadership for first time in history

Newspaper: Armenia authorities trying to cause rift among parliament opposition factions, MPs

Armenia PM goes on short vacation

UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution

Pentagon announces US completion of evacuation out of Kabul airport

Armenia ombudsman reaffirms Azerbaijan soldiers’ deliberate starting fire near Sotk, Kut villages of Gegharkunik

Ukraine and Armenia to cooperate in attracting investments

Armenian Ministry of Education and French Embassy sign cooperation agreement

Israeli Defense Minister meets with the President of Palestine

Uzbekistan completely closes border with Afghanistan

IAEA: North Korea seems to have restarted nuclear reactor

EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists

Digest: Turkey talks normalising relations with Armenia, soldier injured in Karabakh

Dollar drops in Armenia