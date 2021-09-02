Armenia government announces 3-month military training camps for reservists

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia announced the holding of military training camps, from September 15 to December 15, for the reservists who are registered in the first category of the first group of reservists.
Accordingly, up to 869 such reservists will be retrained in these camps.
The decision is due to the need to conduct training camps to improve the military skills of these reservists, and to retrain and train them to this end.
This process is ongoing, and new military units and reservists will be included in these training camps in the coming years.