Woman, 43, dies on the spot after being run over by train in Yerevan

A tragic incident took place Tuesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 8:30pm, the police received a call informing that a woman's dead body was found near the train tracks in Noragavit neighborhood.
The police and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the body of Yerevan resident Gohar Kh., 43.
According to preliminary information, she was run over by a train several hours before the discovery of her body by the switchman who was operating this train, and who, after running over this woman, had fled the scene by train, whereas he could have stopped the train and alerted the police regarding this incident.
Broken parts of the deceased's phone, as well as her shoes and other items were found in various parts of the train tracks.
Materials on this incident are being prepared at the investigation department.
The police and the investigation department are trying to find out the identity of this switchman.