News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
585.86
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
645 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
645 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 645 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 246,410 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,954 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 334, the total respective number so far is 230,291, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,998—an increase by 296 from the previous day.

And 6,659 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,588,480 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
501 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 18 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 239 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 13 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Armenia confirms 423 COVID-19 new cases in a day
A total of 9,837 people are currently being treated…
 621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died
We are observing younger people catching the disease…
 636 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 21 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos