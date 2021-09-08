645 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 645 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 246,410 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,954 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 334, the total respective number so far is 230,291, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,998—an increase by 296 from the previous day.

And 6,659 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,588,480 such tests have been performed to date.