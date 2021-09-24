News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank chief attends 22nd session of Monetary Policy Advisory Council
Armenia Central Bank chief attends 22nd session of Monetary Policy Advisory Council
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Monetary Policy Advisory Council yesterday held its 22nd session in Bishkek, and among the attendees was Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan.

As reported the Central Bank of Armenia, the macroeconomic developments in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed during the session.

The attendees touched upon the formation and activities of a supranational body for regulation of the common financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union and the approaches to the introduction of standardized licenses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Bank chief, Eurasian Economic Commission board member discuss Eurasian integration
Martin Galstyan met with Ruslan Beketaev, Member of the Board (Minister in Charge) of Economy and Financial Policy of the EEC…
 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point
At Tuesday’s Board meeting…
 Republic of Armenia 30th anniversary collector coin issued
September 21, 1991 marks the beginning of the period of the Third Republic in the history of the country…
 The Power of One Dram to overcome childhood cancer
The fund was created by Vahe’s brother...
 Ameriabank launches Generation A 13: Your chance to be the change
After successful completion of the program...
 Eurasian Development Bank provides Ardshinbank with USD 20 million to support SMEs (PHOTOS)
This new arrangement signed with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos