Armenia Central Bank chief attends 22nd session of Monetary Policy Advisory Council

The Monetary Policy Advisory Council yesterday held its 22nd session in Bishkek, and among the attendees was Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan.
As reported the Central Bank of Armenia, the macroeconomic developments in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed during the session.
The attendees touched upon the formation and activities of a supranational body for regulation of the common financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union and the approaches to the introduction of standardized licenses.