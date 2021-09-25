News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 25
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Newspaper: How much spent from Armenia state budget for 30th Independence Day anniversary event?
Newspaper: How much spent from Armenia state budget for 30th Independence Day anniversary event?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The event held on September 21 at Republic Square [in the capital Yerevan], which was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia, gave rise to various discussions. At the same time, various figures related to the money spent [on this event] are also actively circulated.

Past newspaper had petitioned to the RA government with a written inquiry, asking to answer how much money was allocated from the state budget for the mentioned event. 

We have received a response from the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office (…). "The event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence (…) was organized by Domino Production LLC. (…). At the same time, we inform that no funds have been allocated from the state budget to carry out the event. Domino Production has drawn the necessary money for the implementation of the program from private sponsors," the answer notes.
We have sent a written inquiry to Domino Production LLC, too, asking to answer where the [respective] financial sources are from, as well as to provide the full cost opening. As soon as we receive the answer, we will also present that information to the public. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities find key to getting rid of unwanted community leaders
The parliamentary majority passed the law drafts on enlarging the communities…
 Newspaper: Artsakh President targeted
After the war, those being questioned are asked one question…
 Newspaper: Armenia government members to come to parliament
The 2021 state budget execution debates will begin…
 Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?
After all, a lawsuit was filed with European Court of Human Rights against the Armenian government itself, and logic suggests that PM Nikol Pashinyan should serve the interests of the government, not of the daily he owns…
 Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event
But they turned down PM Pashinyan's invitation…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM buys wiretapping system for $7m
The thing is that this system makes the Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook networks accessible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos