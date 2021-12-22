17-year-old boy commits suicide in Armenia's Ararat Province

A tragic incident took place in Ararat Province of Armenia today.
As reported shamshyan.com, at around 4:50 p.m. police officers received an alarm according to which the dead body of a child was transferred from one of the villages of the province to the local medical center.
Police officers and investigators found out that the deceased was a 17-year-old resident of a village of Ararat Province who had hanged himself with a rope from the ceiling in the basement of the house. The relatives found him, cut the rope and tried to help and transfer him to the hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital.