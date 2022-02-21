News
293 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
293 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 293 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 415,757 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,338 cases.

The number of cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses is at 1,590 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,474, the total respective number so far is 392,080, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,749—a drop by 1,197 from the previous day.

And 3,192 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,864,871 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
