News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has declared Armenia’s ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted

"Former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia have been prosecuted under the relevant articles of the [Azerbaijani] Criminal Code and have been declared wanted," said Emil Taghiyev, head of the special investigation department of the Azerbaijani military prosecutor's office, Azerbaijani media reported.

He stressed that since February 1988, Kocharyan and Sargsyan had held assemblies of the Armenian employees of the organizations and institutions in Nagorno-Karabakh—and to incite national enmity and hatred between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Besides the fact that the prosecutor of Azerbaijan is openly lying, attributing to the two former presidents of Armenia what they never said—the expulsion of the Azerbaijanis from those territories, and the burning of their houses—, it remains absolutely unclear as to the grounds on which the former presidents are declared wanted.

To note, Interpol does not accept declaring persons wanted for political reasons.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
The MPs will present the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues to be discussed at the meetings...
 Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Aliyev highlighted the importance of the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister held in December...
 Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises
The Azerbaijani FM met with the EU Special Representative…
 Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
Hambardzum Matevosyan received Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the papal nuncio to Armenia…
 Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed of the ceasefire violation...
 Armenia FM to Euronest PA co-chairs: Azerbaijan continuously violates norms of international law
Ararat Mirzoyan received co-chairs Andrius Kubilius and Maka Botchorishvili of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos