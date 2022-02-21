Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted

Azerbaijan has declared Armenia’s ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
"Former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia have been prosecuted under the relevant articles of the [Azerbaijani] Criminal Code and have been declared wanted," said Emil Taghiyev, head of the special investigation department of the Azerbaijani military prosecutor's office, Azerbaijani media reported.
He stressed that since February 1988, Kocharyan and Sargsyan had held assemblies of the Armenian employees of the organizations and institutions in Nagorno-Karabakh—and to incite national enmity and hatred between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Besides the fact that the prosecutor of Azerbaijan is openly lying, attributing to the two former presidents of Armenia what they never said—the expulsion of the Azerbaijanis from those territories, and the burning of their houses—, it remains absolutely unclear as to the grounds on which the former presidents are declared wanted.
To note, Interpol does not accept declaring persons wanted for political reasons.