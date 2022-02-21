Putin and Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh by phone

Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin's website reported.
"An exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh took place. Both sides highlighted the importance of consistent implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, as well as steps aimed at the earliest possible start of the delimitation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the report reads.
Several other issues relating to efforts to strengthen stability and establish long-term relations of peace and cooperation in the region have been discussed.
Given the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia in April of this year, Vladimir Putin invited Nikol Pashinyan to conduct an official visit to Russia. The invitation was gratefully accepted by the Armenian PM.