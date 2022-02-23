MFA: Donetsk and Luhansk independence recognition issue not on Armenia agenda

The issue of recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic is not on the agenda of Armenia, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, Vahan Hunanyan, said in response to a query from Armenpress.
When asked what Armenia’s position is on the ongoing developments in the Russian-Ukrainian relations, Hunanyan responded: “Naturally, we want the existing problems between the two friendly states to be resolved through diplomatic dialogue and negotiations based on norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter. And we hope that necessary steps will be taken to reduce tension and resolve the situation peacefully.”
And when asked if he found the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic by Armenia probable, the spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry responded: “There is no such issue on the agenda.”