Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey
Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish president spoke about the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will in the process of normalization of these relations, Cumhuriyet daily reported.

"We know that Armenia has expectations for the normalization of relations and the [re]opening of borders with Turkey. If Armenia continues to be resolute in the process that has started, [re]opening the borders will not be a problem.

We have allowed charter flights [between the two countries], and we expect a positive continuation from Armenia as well. In this context, the processes of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey relations are moving forward by assisting each other. Until now and after this, we [i.e., Turkey] will carry out all the [respective] processes in agreement with Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
