EU promises to impose sanctions on Russian strategic sectors

The European Union will impose sanctions against strategic sectors of the Russian economy and block the access of Russian banks to European financial markets, said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise. In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market," she said.

"We are closely aligned with partners and allies. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and on their ability to finance the war."