NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
NATO chief condemns 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned 'Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine'.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," he noted

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."
