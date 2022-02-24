News
Stoltenberg: NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine
Stoltenberg: NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO has no troops on the territory of Ukraine and has no plans to introduce them into the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

"There are no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine. We have made it clear that we don't have any plans and intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine," he said.

"What we have made clear is that we have already increased and we are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of the alliance on NATO territory," he added.

Ukraine is a partner of the Western defense alliance, but not a member of NATO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
