News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russia Defence Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces are on alert with reinforced personnel
Russia Defence Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces are on alert with reinforced personnel
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleet, as well as the Long-Range Aviation Command have been put on alert with reinforced personnel, Interfax reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Defence Minister, Army General Sergey Shoygu told Putin that "shifts on duty at the command posts of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Long-Range Aviation Command began to carry out combat duty with reinforced personnel".

On Sunday Putin ordered to transfer the deterrent forces of the Russian army to a special combat duty regime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos