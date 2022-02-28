Russia Defence Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces are on alert with reinforced personnel

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleet, as well as the Long-Range Aviation Command have been put on alert with reinforced personnel, Interfax reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
Defence Minister, Army General Sergey Shoygu told Putin that "shifts on duty at the command posts of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Long-Range Aviation Command began to carry out combat duty with reinforced personnel".
On Sunday Putin ordered to transfer the deterrent forces of the Russian army to a special combat duty regime.