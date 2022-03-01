News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh
Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephonic conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors touched upon the forthcoming Armenian-French cooperation forum in Paris, and their upcoming meeting.

Also, the sides discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and the strengthening of security and stability in the South Caucasus.

In addition, the leaders of Armenia and France exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament to not debate on draft statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’
The ruling majority faction refused to put it on the agenda of the current four-day sessions of the National Assembly…
 Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war
They met on the margins of the session of the high-level segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council…
 Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack
It is working to increase the level of security in Khramort and other communities of the Askeran region…
 Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
They discussed humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020...
 Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control
Several villages in Geghamasar enlarged community…
 Head of Armenia delegation to OSCE PA: I urge our Azerbaijani colleagues to stop this behavior
Eduard Aghajanyan delivered a speech at the meeting of the Political and Security Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos