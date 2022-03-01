Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephonic conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors touched upon the forthcoming Armenian-French cooperation forum in Paris, and their upcoming meeting.
Also, the sides discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and the strengthening of security and stability in the South Caucasus.
In addition, the leaders of Armenia and France exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.